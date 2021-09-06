 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Week 3 Class 4A Top 10 poll
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-06 09:33:18 -0500') }} football Edit

EDGYTIM Week 3 Class 4A Top 10 poll

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 3 Class 4A Top 10 Poll

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

1. Joliet Catholic 2-0 (1) vs DeLaSalle

2. Sacred Heart Griffin 2-0 (2) @ Rochester

3. Wheaton St. Francis 1-1 (3) @ St. Edward

4. Richmond Burton 2-0 4) vs Rochelle

5. Quincy Notre Dame 2-0 (5) vs Marceline, Missouri

6. Mt. Zion 2-0 (8) @ Mahomet Seymour

7. Civic Memorial 2-0 (7) vs Roxana

8. Coal City 1-1 (10) vs Wilmington

9. St. Laurence 1-1 (9) vs St Ignatius

10. Phillips 0-2 (8) @ Westinghouse

Out: None

Next In: Marengo/Murphysboro/Kewanee/Harrisburg/Stillman Valley

