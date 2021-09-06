EDGYTIM Week 3 Class 4A Top 10 poll
EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 3 Class 4A Top 10 Poll
(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)
1. Joliet Catholic 2-0 (1) vs DeLaSalle
2. Sacred Heart Griffin 2-0 (2) @ Rochester
3. Wheaton St. Francis 1-1 (3) @ St. Edward
4. Richmond Burton 2-0 4) vs Rochelle
5. Quincy Notre Dame 2-0 (5) vs Marceline, Missouri
6. Mt. Zion 2-0 (8) @ Mahomet Seymour
7. Civic Memorial 2-0 (7) vs Roxana
8. Coal City 1-1 (10) vs Wilmington
9. St. Laurence 1-1 (9) vs St Ignatius
10. Phillips 0-2 (8) @ Westinghouse
Out: None
Next In: Marengo/Murphysboro/Kewanee/Harrisburg/Stillman Valley
