 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Week 3 Class 5A Top 10 poll
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-06 09:33:10 -0500') }} football Edit

EDGYTIM Week 3 Class 5A Top 10 poll

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 3 Class 5A Top 10 Poll

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

1. East St. Louis 2-0 (1) @ St John Bosco (Cali)

2. Rochester 2-0 (2) vs SHG

3. Fenwick 2-0 (5) @ Providence Catholic

4. Sycamore 1-1 (7) vs Kaneland

5. Mascoutah 2-0 (8) @ Centralia

6. Sterling 1-1 (4) vs Galesburg

7. Providence Catholic 1-1 (6) vs Fenwick

8. Glenbard South 2-0 (10) @ South Elgin

9. Morris 2-0 (NR) @ Woodstock North

10. Marmion Academy 2-0 (NR) @ Montini

Out: Peoria/Nazareth Academy

Next In: Decatur Macarthur/Metamora/Peoria/Morgan Park/Marion

