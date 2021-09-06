EDGYTIM Week 3 Class 5A Top 10 poll
EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 3 Class 5A Top 10 Poll
(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)
1. East St. Louis 2-0 (1) @ St John Bosco (Cali)
2. Rochester 2-0 (2) vs SHG
3. Fenwick 2-0 (5) @ Providence Catholic
4. Sycamore 1-1 (7) vs Kaneland
5. Mascoutah 2-0 (8) @ Centralia
6. Sterling 1-1 (4) vs Galesburg
7. Providence Catholic 1-1 (6) vs Fenwick
8. Glenbard South 2-0 (10) @ South Elgin
9. Morris 2-0 (NR) @ Woodstock North
10. Marmion Academy 2-0 (NR) @ Montini
Out: Peoria/Nazareth Academy
Next In: Decatur Macarthur/Metamora/Peoria/Morgan Park/Marion
