EDGYTIM Week 3 Class 7A Top 10 poll

EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 3 Class 7A Top 10 Poll
(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)
1. Loyola Academy 2-0 (1) vs St Rita
2. Brother Rice 2-0 (2) vs Benet Academy
3. Mount Carmel 2-0 (3) vs Notre Dame
4. St. Rita 1-1 (4) @ Loyola Academy
5. Wheaton North 2-0 (5) @ Batavia
6. Batavia 2-0 (6) vs Wheaton North
7. St. Charles North 2-0 (7) @ Wheaton South
8. Hersey 2-0 (8) @ Maine East
9. Wheaton South 1-1 (7) vs St Charles North
10. Normal Community 2-0 (NR) vs Richwoods
OUT: Moline
Next In: Downers Grove North/Prospect/Hononegah/Buffalo Grove/Pekin
