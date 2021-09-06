EDGYTIM Week 3 Class 7A Top 10 poll

Next In: Downers Grove North/Prospect/Hononegah/Buffalo Grove/Pekin

OUT: Moline

10. Normal Community 2-0 (NR) vs Richwoods

9. Wheaton South 1-1 (7) vs St Charles North

6. Batavia 2-0 (6) vs Wheaton North

3. Mount Carmel 2-0 (3) vs Notre Dame

2. Brother Rice 2-0 (2) vs Benet Academy

1. Loyola Academy 2-0 (1) vs St Rita

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

