 EDGYTIM Week 3 Class 7A Top 10 poll
football

EDGYTIM Week 3 Class 7A Top 10 poll

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 3 Class 7A Top 10 Poll

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

1. Loyola Academy 2-0 (1) vs St Rita

2. Brother Rice 2-0 (2) vs Benet Academy

3. Mount Carmel 2-0 (3) vs Notre Dame

4. St. Rita 1-1 (4) @ Loyola Academy

5. Wheaton North 2-0 (5) @ Batavia

6. Batavia 2-0 (6) vs Wheaton North

7. St. Charles North 2-0 (7) @ Wheaton South

8. Hersey 2-0 (8) @ Maine East

9. Wheaton South 1-1 (7) vs St Charles North

10. Normal Community 2-0 (NR) vs Richwoods

OUT: Moline

Next In: Downers Grove North/Prospect/Hononegah/Buffalo Grove/Pekin

