 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Week 3 Class 8A Top 10 poll
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-06 09:32:46 -0500') }} football Edit

EDGYTIM Week 3 Class 8A Top 10 poll

Tim OHalloran
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 3 Class 8A Top 10 Poll

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

1. Naperville Central 2-0 (5) @ Novi Central Catholic (Mich)

2. Maine South 2-0 (4) vs Fremd

3. Marist 2-0 (3) vs Nazareth Academy

4. Lincoln Way East 1-1 (1) vs Stagg

5. Warren Township 1-1 (2) @ Zion-Benton

6. Glenbard West 2-0 (6) @ Oak Park-River Forest

7. Neuqua Valley 2-0 (7) @ St. Mary Missouri

8. Hinsdale Central 1-1 (8) vs Lyons Township

9. Homewood-Flossmoor 2-0 (10) vs Lincoln Way West

10. Lockport 2-0 (NR) vs Bradley

Out: O'Fallon

Next In? Bolingbrook/Barrington/New Trier/OFallon/South Elgin

