EDGYTIM Week 3 Class 8A Top 10 poll
EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 3 Class 8A Top 10 Poll
(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)
1. Naperville Central 2-0 (5) @ Novi Central Catholic (Mich)
2. Maine South 2-0 (4) vs Fremd
3. Marist 2-0 (3) vs Nazareth Academy
4. Lincoln Way East 1-1 (1) vs Stagg
5. Warren Township 1-1 (2) @ Zion-Benton
6. Glenbard West 2-0 (6) @ Oak Park-River Forest
7. Neuqua Valley 2-0 (7) @ St. Mary Missouri
8. Hinsdale Central 1-1 (8) vs Lyons Township
9. Homewood-Flossmoor 2-0 (10) vs Lincoln Way West
10. Lockport 2-0 (NR) vs Bradley
Out: O'Fallon
Next In? Bolingbrook/Barrington/New Trier/OFallon/South Elgin
