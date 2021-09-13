EDGYTIM Week 4 Class 4A Top 10 poll

Next In: Murphysboro/Genoa Kingston/Cahokia/Stillman Valley/Mt. Zion

Out: St. Laurence/Mt. Zion

10. Wheaton Academy 2-1 (NR) vs Bishop McNamara

9. Phillips 1-2 (10) vs Taft

3. Sacred Heart Griffin 2-1 (2) vs Springfield

2. Wheaton St. Francis 2-1 (3) vs Chicago Christian

1. Joliet Catholic 3-0 (1) vs Providence Catholic

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge

• Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud

• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM

• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.