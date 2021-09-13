EDGYTIM Week 4 Class 4A Top 10 poll
EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 4 Class 4A Top 10 Poll
(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)
1. Joliet Catholic 3-0 (1) vs Providence Catholic
2. Wheaton St. Francis 2-1 (3) vs Chicago Christian
3. Sacred Heart Griffin 2-1 (2) vs Springfield
4. Richmond Burton 3-0 (4) @ Plano
5. Quincy Notre Dame 3-0 (5)@ St. Charles (Mo). Duchense
6. Civic Memorial 3-0 (7) @ Troy
7. Kewanee 3-0 (NR) @ Bureau Valley
8. Coal City 1-2 (8) @ Herscher
9. Phillips 1-2 (10) vs Taft
10. Wheaton Academy 2-1 (NR) vs Bishop McNamara
Out: St. Laurence/Mt. Zion
Next In: Murphysboro/Genoa Kingston/Cahokia/Stillman Valley/Mt. Zion
