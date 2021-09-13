EDGYTIM Week 4 Class 5A Top 10 poll

EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 4 Class 5A Top 10 Poll

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

1. Rochester 2-1 (2) @ Eisenhower

2. Providence Catholic 2-1 (7) @ Joliet Catholic

3. Sycamore 2-1 (4) @ Ottawa

4. Mascoutah 3-0 (5) vs Waterloo

5. Sterling 2-1 (6) vs Alleman

6. Fenwick 2-1 (3) @ DeLaSalle

7. Marmion Academy 3-0 (10) vs St Ignatius

8 Morris 3-0 (9) vs Woodstock

9. Metamora 3-0 (NR) @ Limeston

10. Marion 3-0 (NR) @ Cahokia

Out: East St. Louis (to 6A) Glenbard South lost to South Elgin

Next In: Peoria/Morgan Park/Decatur MacArthur/Geneseo