EDGYTIM Week 4 Class 5A Top 10 poll
EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 4 Class 5A Top 10 Poll
(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)
1. Rochester 2-1 (2) @ Eisenhower
2. Providence Catholic 2-1 (7) @ Joliet Catholic
3. Sycamore 2-1 (4) @ Ottawa
4. Mascoutah 3-0 (5) vs Waterloo
5. Sterling 2-1 (6) vs Alleman
6. Fenwick 2-1 (3) @ DeLaSalle
7. Marmion Academy 3-0 (10) vs St Ignatius
8 Morris 3-0 (9) vs Woodstock
9. Metamora 3-0 (NR) @ Limeston
10. Marion 3-0 (NR) @ Cahokia
Out: East St. Louis (to 6A) Glenbard South lost to South Elgin
Next In: Peoria/Morgan Park/Decatur MacArthur/Geneseo
• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge
• Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud
• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM
• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.