EDGYTIM Week 4 Class 6A Top 10 poll
EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 4 Class 6A Top 10 Poll
(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)
1. East St. Louis 2-1 (NR) @ Belleville East
2. Cary Grove 3-0 (1) @ McHenry
3. Prairie Ridge 3-0 (2) vs Jacobs
4. Lemont 3-0 (3) @ Hillcrest
5. Crete-Monee 2-1 (4) @ Thornwood
6. Kankakee 3-0 (5) vs Champaign Centennial
7. Richards 2-1 (6) vs Shepard
8. Springfield 3-0 (7) @ Sacred Heart Griffin
9. Harlem 2-1 (NR) @ Freeport
10. Washington 2-1 (NR) @ Dunlap
Out: Benet Academy/Deerfield/Crystal Lake Central
Next In: Kenwood/Lake Forest/Deerfield/Benet Academy/Crystal Lake Central
