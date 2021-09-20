 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Week 5 Class 4A Top 10
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-20 08:02:57 -0500') }} football Edit

EDGYTIM Week 5 Class 4A Top 10

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

1. Joliet Catholic 4-0 (1) vs Crete Monee
2. Wheaton St. Francis 3-1 (2) vs Westmont

3. Sacred Heart Griffin 3-1 (3) vs Decatur Eisenhower

4. Richmond Burton 4-0 (4) vs Sandwich

5. Quincy Notre Dame 4-0 (5) @ Breese Mater Dei

6. Kewanee 4-0 (7) vs Princeton

7. Coal City 2-2 (8) vs Lisle

8. Phillips 2-2 (9) vs Simeon

9. Wheaton Academy 3-1 (10) @ Ridgewood

10. Civic Memorial 3-1 (7) @ Waterloo

Out: None

Next In: TBA

{{ article.author_name }}