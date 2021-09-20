EDGYTIM Week 5 Class 4A Top 10
1. Joliet Catholic 4-0 (1) vs Crete Monee
2. Wheaton St. Francis 3-1 (2) vs Westmont
3. Sacred Heart Griffin 3-1 (3) vs Decatur Eisenhower
4. Richmond Burton 4-0 (4) vs Sandwich
5. Quincy Notre Dame 4-0 (5) @ Breese Mater Dei
6. Kewanee 4-0 (7) vs Princeton
7. Coal City 2-2 (8) vs Lisle
8. Phillips 2-2 (9) vs Simeon
9. Wheaton Academy 3-1 (10) @ Ridgewood
10. Civic Memorial 3-1 (7) @ Waterloo
Out: None
Next In: TBA
