EDGYTIM Week 5 Class 5A Top 10

Next In: Morgan Park/Decatur MacArthur/Geneseo/Marmion Academy/Marion

Out: Marmion Academy/Marion

8. Metamora 4-0 (9) vs Dunlap

7 Morris 4-0 (8) vs Marengo

6. Fenwick 3-1 (6) vs Loyola Academy

5. Providence Catholic 2-2 (2) vs Marian Central Catholic

2. Sycamore 3-1 (3) vs LaSalle-Peru

1. Rochester 3-1 (1) vs Springfield

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

