EDGYTIM Week 5 Class 5A Top 10
EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 5 Class 5A Top 10 Poll
(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)
1. Rochester 3-1 (1) vs Springfield
2. Sycamore 3-1 (3) vs LaSalle-Peru
3. Mascoutah 4-0 (4) @ Jerseyville
4. Sterling 3-1 (5) @ Geneseo
5. Providence Catholic 2-2 (2) vs Marian Central Catholic
6. Fenwick 3-1 (6) vs Loyola Academy
7 Morris 4-0 (8) vs Marengo
8. Metamora 4-0 (9) vs Dunlap
9. Peoria 3-1 (NR) @ Centennial
10. Mahomet Seymour 4-0 (NR) @ Charleston
Out: Marmion Academy/Marion
Next In: Morgan Park/Decatur MacArthur/Geneseo/Marmion Academy/Marion
