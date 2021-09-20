 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Week 5 Class 7A Top 10
EDGYTIM Week 5 Class 7A Top 10

EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 5 Class 7A Top 10 Poll

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

1. Mount Carmel 4-0 (2) @ St. Ignatius

2. Brother Rice 3-1 (2) @ DeLaSalle

3. St. Rita 2-2 (4) vs St Patrick

4. Batavia 4-0 (5) vs Glenbard North

5. Wheaton North 3-1 (6) vs Lake Park

6. Hersey 4-0 (8) @ Elk Grove

7. Libertyville 4-0 (NR) @ Mundelein

8. Moline (3-1) (NR) @ Alleman

9. Buffalo Grove 4-0 (NR) @ Prospect

10. Normal Community 4-0 (10) vs Champaign Centennial

OUT: Loyola Academy (8A)/Wheaton South/St. Charles North

Next In: Wheaton South/St.Charles North/Hononegah/Geneva/Plainfield Central

