EDGYTIM Week 5 Class 7A Top 10
EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 5 Class 7A Top 10 Poll
(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)
1. Mount Carmel 4-0 (2) @ St. Ignatius
2. Brother Rice 3-1 (2) @ DeLaSalle
3. St. Rita 2-2 (4) vs St Patrick
4. Batavia 4-0 (5) vs Glenbard North
5. Wheaton North 3-1 (6) vs Lake Park
6. Hersey 4-0 (8) @ Elk Grove
7. Libertyville 4-0 (NR) @ Mundelein
8. Moline (3-1) (NR) @ Alleman
9. Buffalo Grove 4-0 (NR) @ Prospect
10. Normal Community 4-0 (10) vs Champaign Centennial
OUT: Loyola Academy (8A)/Wheaton South/St. Charles North
Next In: Wheaton South/St.Charles North/Hononegah/Geneva/Plainfield Central
• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge
• Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud
• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM
• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.