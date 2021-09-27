 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Week 6 Class 4A Top 10
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-27 07:15:40 -0500') }} football Edit

EDGYTIM Week 6 Class 4A Top 10

Make sure and register for the 7th annual Senior Showcase today!
Make sure and register for the 7th annual Senior Showcase today!
Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 6 Class 4A Top 10 Poll

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

1. Joliet Catholic 5-0 (1) vs St. Laurence

2. Wheaton St. Francis 4-1 (2) @ Aurora Christian

3. Sacred Heart Griffin 4-1 (3) @ Jacksonville

4. Richmond Burton 5-0 (4) @ Sycamore

5. Kewanee 5-0 (6) @ Spring Valley Hall

6. Coal City 3-2 (7) @ Manteno

7. Phillips 3-2 (8) vs Whitney Young

8. Wheaton Academy 4-1 (9) vs ICCP

9. Quincy Notre Dame 4-1 (5) vs Mahomet Seymour

10. Civic Memorial 4-1 (10) vs Highland

Out: None

• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge

Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud

• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM

• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}