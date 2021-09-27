EDGYTIM Week 6 Class 4A Top 10
EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 6 Class 4A Top 10 Poll
(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)
1. Joliet Catholic 5-0 (1) vs St. Laurence
2. Wheaton St. Francis 4-1 (2) @ Aurora Christian
3. Sacred Heart Griffin 4-1 (3) @ Jacksonville
4. Richmond Burton 5-0 (4) @ Sycamore
5. Kewanee 5-0 (6) @ Spring Valley Hall
6. Coal City 3-2 (7) @ Manteno
7. Phillips 3-2 (8) vs Whitney Young
8. Wheaton Academy 4-1 (9) vs ICCP
9. Quincy Notre Dame 4-1 (5) vs Mahomet Seymour
10. Civic Memorial 4-1 (10) vs Highland
Out: None
• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge
• Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud
• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM
• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.