EDGYTIM Week 6 Class 4A Top 10

Out: None

10. Civic Memorial 4-1 (10) vs Highland

9. Quincy Notre Dame 4-1 (5) vs Mahomet Seymour

8. Wheaton Academy 4-1 (9) vs ICCP

7. Phillips 3-2 (8) vs Whitney Young

1. Joliet Catholic 5-0 (1) vs St. Laurence

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge

• Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud

• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM

• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.