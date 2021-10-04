EDGYTIM Week 7 Class 6A Top 10
EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 7 Class 6A Top 10 Poll
(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)
Class 6A
1. East St. Louis 5-1 (1) @ Alton
2. Cary Grove 6-0 (2) vs Jacobs
3. St. Ignatius 6-0 (3) vs St. Viator
4. Lemont 6-0 (4) @ Tinley Park
5. Crete-Monee 4-2 (6) vs Rich Township
6. Kankakee 6-0 (7) vs Bloom
7. Richards 5-1 (8) @ Evergreen Park
8. Harlem 5-1 (9) @ Belvidere North
9. Deerfield 5-1 (10) @ Maine West
10. Glenwood 5-1 (NR) vs Rochester
Out: Prairie Ridge
Next In: Kenwood/Grayslake Central/Lake Forest/Dunlap/Springfield
• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge
• Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud
• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM
• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.