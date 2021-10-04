EDGYTIM Week 7 Class 6A Top 10

Next In: Kenwood/Grayslake Central/Lake Forest/Dunlap/Springfield

Out: Prairie Ridge

10. Glenwood 5-1 (NR) vs Rochester

6. Kankakee 6-0 (7) vs Bloom

5. Crete-Monee 4-2 (6) vs Rich Township

3. St. Ignatius 6-0 (3) vs St. Viator

2. Cary Grove 6-0 (2) vs Jacobs

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge

• Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud

• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM

• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.