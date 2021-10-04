EDGYTIM Week 7 Class 7A Top 10
EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 7 Class 7A Top 10 Poll
(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)
Class 7A
1. Brother Rice 5-1 (1) vs Joliet Catholic
2. St. Rita 4-2 (2) @ Marian Central Catholic
3. Batavia 6-0 (3) @ Geneva
4. Wheaton North 5-1 (4) @ Wheaton South
5. Hersey 6-0 (5) @ Wheeling
6. Mount Carmel 4-2 (6) vs St Laurence
7. Hoffman Estates 5-1 (NR) vs Conant
7. Prospect 5-1 (7) @ Elk Grove
8. Moline 5-1 (8) vs Galesburg
9. Hononegah 6-0 (9) vs Belvidere
10. Normal Community 6-0 (10) vs Granite City
Out: None
Next In: TF South/Downers Grove North/Pekin/Willowbrook/Plainfield Central
