EDGYTIM Week 7 Class 8A Top 10
EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 7 Class 8A Top 10 Poll
(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)
Class 8A
1. Loyola Academy 6-0 (1) vs Providence Catholic
2. Neuqua Valley 6-0 (7) @ Waubonsie Valley
3. Warren Township 5-1 (5) @ Mundelein
4. Marist 4-2 (3) @ Montini
5. Hinsdale Central 5-1 (8) @ York
6. Lockport 6-0 (9) @ Bolingbrook
7. York 6-0 (NR) vs Hinsdale Central
8. Bolingbrook 5-1 (NR) vs Lockport
9. Maine South 5-1 (NR) @ Niles West
10. Glenbard West 5-1 (6) @ Downers Grove North
Out: Lincoln Way East/Naperville Central/Palatine/
Next In: South Elgin/Homewood-Flossmoor/Naperville North/Oswego/Palatine
