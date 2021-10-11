EDGYTIM Week 8 Class 4A Top 10
EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 8 Class 4A Top 10 Poll
(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)
Class 4A
1. Joliet Catholic 7-0 (1) @ Benet Academy
2. Sacred Heart Griffin 6-1 (2) vs UHigh
3. Richmond Burton 7-0 (4) vs Harvard
4. Wheaton St. Francis 5-2 (2) vs Riverside-Brookfield
5. Kewanee 7-0 (5)vs Rockridge
6. Coal City 5-2 (6) @ Reed Custer
7. Phillips 5-2 (7) @ Lincoln Park
8. Genoa Kingston 6-1 (8) @ Rockford Lutheran
9. Wheaton Academy 5-2 (9) @ Elmwood Park
10. Peoria Notre Dame 5-2 (NR) vs Normal West
Out: Quincy Notre Dame
Next In: Murphysboro/Stillman Valley/Cahokia/Quincy ND
