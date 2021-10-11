EDGYTIM Week 8 Class 6A Top 10
EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 8 Class 6A Top 10 Poll
(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)
Class 6A
1. East St. Louis 6-1 (1) @ Edwardsville
2. Cary Grove 7-0 (2) vs Burlington Central
3. St. Ignatius 7-0 (3) @ DePaul Prep
4. Lemont 7-0 (4) vs TF South
5. Crete-Monee 5-2 (5) vs Bloom
6. Kankakee 7-0 (6) @ Thornton
7. Richards 6-1 (7)vs Hillcrest
8. Harlem 6-1 (8) vs Belvidere
9. Deerfield 6-1 (9) vs Maine East
10. Wauconda 7-0 (NR) vs Grayslake North
Out: Glenwood
Next In: Kenwood/Lake Forest/Dunlap/Springfield
