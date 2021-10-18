EDGYTIM Week 9 Class 5A Top 10 poll
Class 5A
1. Rochester 7-1 (1) @ U High
2. Fenwick 7-1 (4) @ St. Ignatius
3. Sycamore 6-2 (5) @ Morris
4 Morris 8-0 (6) vs Sycamore
5. Sterling 6-2 (3) @ United Township
6. Mahomet Seymour 8-0 (7) vs Bloomington
7. Glenbard South 7-1 (8) @ Elgin
8. Peoria 6-2 (9) vs Peoria Notre Dame
9. Marion 7-1 (10) vs Mattoon
10. Decatur MacArthur 4-4 (NR) @ Jacksonville
Out: Mascoutah
Next In: Marmion Academy/Highland/Mascoutah/Evergreen Park
