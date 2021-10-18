 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Week 9 Class 5A Top 10 poll
football

EDGYTIM Week 9 Class 5A Top 10 poll

Class 5A

1. Rochester 7-1 (1) @ U High

2. Fenwick 7-1 (4) @ St. Ignatius

3. Sycamore 6-2 (5) @ Morris

4 Morris 8-0 (6) vs Sycamore

5. Sterling 6-2 (3) @ United Township

6. Mahomet Seymour 8-0 (7) vs Bloomington

7. Glenbard South 7-1 (8) @ Elgin

8. Peoria 6-2 (9) vs Peoria Notre Dame

9. Marion 7-1 (10) vs Mattoon

10. Decatur MacArthur 4-4 (NR) @ Jacksonville

Out: Mascoutah

Next In: Marmion Academy/Highland/Mascoutah/Evergreen Park

