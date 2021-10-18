EDGYTIM Week 9 Class 7A Top 10 poll
Class 7A
1. Brother Rice 6-2 (1) @ Marist
2. St. Rita 6-2 (2) @ Niles ND
3. Batavia 8-0 (3) @ St. Charles North
4. Wheaton North 7-1 (4) @ St Charles East
5. Mount Carmel 6-2 (6) vs Loyola Academy
6. Prospect 7-1 (7) vs Rolling Meadows
7. Hersey 7-1 (5) @ Buffalo Grove
7. Hoffman Estates 7-1 (7) @ Palatine
8. Moline 7-1 (8) vs Geneseo
9. Hononegah 8-0 (9) vs Jefferson
10. Normal Community 8-0 (10) @ Normal West
OUT: None
Next In: Pekin/Buffalo Grove/Plainfield Central
