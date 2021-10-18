 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Week 9 Class 7A Top 10 poll
football

Class 7A

1. Brother Rice 6-2 (1) @ Marist

2. St. Rita 6-2 (2) @ Niles ND

3. Batavia 8-0 (3) @ St. Charles North

4. Wheaton North 7-1 (4) @ St Charles East


5. Mount Carmel 6-2 (6) vs Loyola Academy

6. Prospect 7-1 (7) vs Rolling Meadows

7. Hersey 7-1 (5) @ Buffalo Grove

7. Hoffman Estates 7-1 (7) @ Palatine

8. Moline 7-1 (8) vs Geneseo

9. Hononegah 8-0 (9) vs Jefferson

10. Normal Community 8-0 (10) @ Normal West

OUT: None

Next In: Pekin/Buffalo Grove/Plainfield Central

