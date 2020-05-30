EdgyTim - Edwards commits to Illinois State

Well, let's just say that the annual Mid America Classic rivalry game between Eastern Illinois and Illinois State just got a bit more interesting for the Edwards family.

Springfield (Ill.) Sacred Heart Griffin 2021 outside linebacker recruit Reese Edwards (6-foot-3, 198 pounds) decided to make his college decision and gave Illinois State his verbal commitment earlier this evening.

Edwards, who's older brother Grant is a sophomore linebacker for Eastern Illinois was already hearing from family and friends about his commitment to Illinois State and the soon to be sibling rivalry game. The strong EIU ties for the Edwards family includes both of his parents along with an additional 33 family members. Yet Reese Edwards is standing his ground and by his pledge to Illinois State.

Edwards, who had narrowed down his top two schools to Illinois State and Indiana State filled us in on why he decided to commit to the Illinois State Redbirds.



"Illinois State is pretty close to home and overall Illinois State is a school that if I had for whatever reason to take football out of the equation, I would still be very happy going to school at for four years. The coaches at both schools have been great and it was a very hard decision. In the end I just feel that Illinois State is just the best overall fit for me. Illinois State has a lot to offer on the field and also in the class room."

Did the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic play any role in Edwards early verbal commitment?

"It honestly was not that big of a factor. All along I was planning to make an early decision and have it done and out of the way during the summer. I really felt that I didn't want to wait too long and miss out on a great opportunity at Illinois State. I'm really comfortable with my decision and I never felt like I was being pressured into anything."

Edwards , who was recruited by the ISU Redbirds as an inside linebacker can now look forward to the remainder of his summer and his upcoming senior season.

"We are exactly 90 days away today from kickoff so it will be here before you know it. I'm just excited about Illinois State and also excited to get the season going with my team this season."

Reese Edwards is verbally committed to Illinois State University.

