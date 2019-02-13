Granite City (Ill.) junior athlete recruit Freddy Edwards (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) decided to give Miami of Ohio his verbal commitment. Edwards, who is a standout multi-sport athlete at Granite City High School in Southern Illinois discussed his college decision here.

"I'm very happy and excited about my college decision," Edwards said. "Some might question the timing but I don’t. It’s perfect timing for me and my family agrees and I'm excited to be committed to Miami of Ohio.”

Edwards filled us in why he decided to pledge to the Miami Redhawks.

"Miami just felt like home and it just feels like the best fit and the right place for me. I made a visit about 3 weeks ago and it really made a strong impression on me. I have a really good relationship with all of the coaches at Miami. I just loved the campus and everything that Miami has to offer. I took a few weeks to just think about everything. I talked it over with my family and my coaches and I wanted to make sure I wasn't rushing into anything. Everyone agrees that I'm making the best decision for myself and that my reasoning for giving Miami my verbal commitment are also strong. "

Edwards also pointed towards the overall academics at Miami for another reason he decided to commit to the Redhawks.

"Miami offers great academics and I know that I'll come away with a great education and a strong degree. I'm planning to major in Sports Management and Miami has one of the top programs in the country."

So what position did Miami recruiting Edwards to play at the college level?

"Position wise the coaches at Miami have been upfront and honest with me from the beginning. Miami is recruiting me as a slot/wide receiver and I'm totally on board. I knew going in that colleges would be looking at me for more than just playing quarterback. I love playing quarterback but I'm also excited for the new challenge and getting to play and go to school at Miami of Ohio will make that transition worthwhile."

Edwards looked at a handful of other schools but has shut down his recruiting process.

"I was in touch with the coaches from Western Michigan, Iowa State and a few other schools. I was planning to make a few other visits but now that I'm committed I've shut that all down. I can now just focus on finishing this school year strong and then my senior season without having to worry about my recruiting."

Freddy Edwards is verbally committed to Miami of Ohio.