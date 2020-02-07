Springfield (Ill.) Sacred Heart Griffin junior outside linebacker recruit Reese Edwards (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) has remained busy this winter, juggling his wrestling season along with keeping track of his football recruiting plus working out and getting ready for his 2020 senior season. Edwards checks in and recaps his latest football recruiting news and more here..

"Wrestling season has been going well and it's been keeping me busy," Edwards said. "So far on the season I'm 34-2 and we start regionals and sectionals soon. My football recruiting has been going well and things have definitely started to pick up."

Edwards recapped his latest football recruiting news.

"We saw a good amount of college coaches in school back in January and it was a busy few weeks. We had the coaches in school from NIU, Miami of Ohio, Western Michigan, Central Michigan, Bowling Green plus SIU, Illinois State and a few others also made visits to our school. I've been on the phone with the coaches from Temple and the coaches from San Diego State have also reached out."

Edwards has also been able to get out to make a few recent college visits.

"I've been able to visit both Miami of Ohio and NIU and those visits went really well. NIU in particular has really picked up it's interest in me lately. I'm also planning to go visit Illinois State for a Junior Day event along with visiting Indiana State as well."

Edwards is also getting excited for the 2020 SHG Cyclones.

"Everyone on our team is really excited for next season to get here. We had an up and down season last year but we found a way to get things going in the playoffs. We also had a very young team last season and a lot of those same guys are back for next year. Last season didn't sit well with anyone in our program and everyone is working hard and we are all on the same page."

Reese Edwards has a scholarship offer from Indiana State.

