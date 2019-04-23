Lincolnshire (Ill) Stevenson junior running back J.M. Etienne (5-foot-10, 175 pounds) has remained busy this spring running track for the Patriots along with playing 7on7 with Boom Midwest. Etienne checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this latest recruiting news update.

"I've bene staying in touch with quite a few FCs schools lately," Etienne said. "I made a recent visit to Northern Iowa and I had a great visit. I was also hoping to visit Kansas State for a spring practice but I've been just really busy with school along with 7on7 and track so I couldn't make that visit."

Etienne recapped his latest list of schools showing him recruiting attention this spring.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Fordham, South Dakota State, North Dakota, EIU, WIU, Cornell and SIU. The coaches from both Kent State and SIU have been in school already this spring. North Dakota said they would be in school next week and Fordham also said they would be in school soon."

Etienne also filled us in on his recent visit and impressions from Northern Iowa.

"I visited Northern Iowa on April 6th and it was a great visit. I just got a very genuine vibe from the UNI coaches on my visit and I came away feeling that the coaches really care about the players on and off the field. They also had just like 6 other kids visiting at the max so you could tell that Northern Iowa was genuinely interested."

Etienne is also starting to get a feeling for his upcoming summer camp plans.

"I've been getting camp invitations from Louisville, Iowa and Ohio University so far but I haven't decided on any camps just yet. I'm going to see how this spring goes for me and then look at everything in a few weeks and make camp plans."

Etienne is also focused more and more on his team and his upcoming 2019 senior season..

"I really haven't been too focused on my recruiting lately to be honest. I just haven;'t been as focused on my recruiting as much as I've been focused on myself getting ready for next season and being the best student and teammate as I can."

