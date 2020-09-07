EdgyTim - Evans breaks down his Eastern Michigan choice

Crystal Lake (Ill.) Prairie Ridge senior three star ranked athlete recruit Carter Evans (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) ended hi recruiting process today and gave Eastern Michigan University his verbal commitment. Evans, who will now join his older brother Samson Evans on the Eagles roster breaks down his college choice here.

"Eastern Michigan was one of my top schools even before my brother (Samson Evans) transferred, " Carter Evans said. "But once Samson decided on them it made me consider them even harder. The overall family feel along with the great coaches and players plus having my brother already at EMU was a definite factor. I feel great about my decision."

Evans, who had well over 30 scholarship offers this summer felt that things all came together for him with Eastern Michigan.

"I really took time and talked to a lot of different players about Eastern Michigan and they all had great things to say about the coaches, the football program and the school. The football program has really turned things around over the past few years and I just feel that I'll be a good for fit at Eastern Michigan. They recruited me as a defensive end and I really wanted to play defense in college. Overall Eastern Michigan just offered a lot of positives on and off the field including offering strong academics and it's just exciting to finally have made my college decision. I waited for awhile because I didn't want to commit early and not be totally sure of my decision. I'm glad I waited to make my decision and I know my family is also excited about having us both at Eastern Michigan."



So how big of a role did the COVID pandemic play is his recruiting process?

"COVID had a big impact for sure. I wasn't able to make very many college visits and I wasn't able to get out to camp anywhere this spring or summer. I'm very happy with how everything worked out for me and I was able to take a trip to see and visit Eastern Michigan in person when Samson also visited them. I have a very good idea about the school, the campus and the surrounding area at Eastern Michigan."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Evans?

"The hardest part of the process was just all the calls, and also just not being to make visits also made the process even tougher. I'm just really happy and relieved to make my decision and now I can just focus on the spring and getting ready for my senior season. "

