Crystal Lake (Ill.) Prairie Ridge junior athlete recruit Carter Evans (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) is playing fullback this season for the state ranked Wolves (2-0). Evans has also started to draw more recruiting attention and recaps his recruiting and more in this latest recruiting update.

"Playing fullback has been going well," Evans said. "I knew I was going to be at fullback this off season so I worked hard on just getting faster and stronger. I get a lot of carries in our offense and it's been a lot of fun."

Evans also has also been drawing increased recruiting attention so far this fall.

"I've been getting contact so far from the coaches at Purdue, NIU, Michigan State, Nebraska, Louisville, Syracuse, Central Michigan, Miami of Ohio and Kentucky. The college coaches have said that they want me to stay in touch with this this season."

Evans also has some college visit plans beginning this weekend.

"I'm heading top Purdue on Saturday for the game against TCU. I'm also going to NIU for it's next home game (October 5th). I''m also looking at some dates to go to a game at Iowa and I might add a few others."

Evans is also excited for the remainder of the season and the Wolves chances the rest of the season.

"We play Huntley at Huntley this Friday and that's always a big game. We are playing really well so far but we also know we can get much better starting this week."

Carter Evans has a scholarship offer from Central Michigan.