Crystal Lake (Ill.) Prairie Ridge junior tight end/linebacker recruit Carter Evans (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) is on a state-wide mandatory break from team camp this week, but the break doesn't mean that Evans won't be working. Evans checks in and recaps his latest recruiting and more in this latest recruiting update.

"We are on a break this week from team camp but I'm planning to workout and just get into the best shape I can," Evans said. "We've been looking good in camp. We have more experience this season and it seems like we have much more team leadership this year compared to last year."

Evans also recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I've been staying in contact with the coaches from Iowa along with Northwestern and Purdue. Those have been the three main schools that I've stayed in contact with me. Once we get out of the dead period I'm hoping I'll start hearing from other schools."

Does Evans have any plans to visit some college games this fall?

"I don't have anything set just yet. I'm sure I'll get out to Iowa to see my brother play and I'm also looking at getting out to Illinois for a game. Hopefully I'll get invited to a few more schools and I can get out and see more games this fall."

Also look for Evans to take on another new role and position for the Wolves this coming season.

"I've been playing fullback this summer for the team and that's been going well. I'm also hoping to get some reps playing some linebacker this season, maybe come in on certain situations on defense."

Does Evans have any personal goals for his upcoming 2019 junior season?

"I just want to get better and help my team win games this season. I don't really care at all about any personal goals or stats."

Carter Evans has a scholarship offer from Central Michigan.