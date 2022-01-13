Tyler Witt has goals.

Back in middle school, he wrote them down on a piece of paper that he still keeps with him wherever he lives. One of the goals at the top of his list: To play in the NFL. Witt is getting closer to achieving that reality.

Witt recently completed his college career, starting all 13 games at right guard and helping Purdue win a rousing Music City Bowl over Tennessee in overtime. It was an exciting way for Witt to finish a career that saw him matriculate to West Lafayette from Western Kentucky, where he played for five years after leaving Joliet (Ill.) Catholic High in 2016.



GoldandBlack.com caught up with Witt for an Exit Interview.

