Fact or Fiction: Georgia is the team to beat for Luther Burden

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney and national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman along with Bryan Matthews from AuburnSports.com and Blayne Gilmer of UGASports.com tackle three recruiting or rankings topics and determine whether they believe each statement.

1. Oklahoma losing three Rivals250 wide receivers in this class including five-star Luther Burden is incomprehensible.

Talyn Shettron

Gorney’s take: FACT. I understand that prospects decommit and things happen in recruiting but it’s bizarre that three high-end receivers in Luther Burden, Talyn Shettron and Jordan Hudson have all decommitted from Oklahoma so far this recruiting cycle. The Sooners have one of the best offenses in the country, there were 10 players with double-digit receptions last year, they averaged 43 points per game and still receivers are looking elsewhere? I just don’t get it. Oklahoma is one of the college football meccas for playmakers and yet three high-end receivers have decided to go someplace else. It’s bewildering. Spiegelman’s take: FICTION. It’s not incomprehensible because it happened, but then again, it’s Oklahoma and we’re still a decent ways away from National Signing Day. Lincoln Riley and Dennis Simmons have reeled in five-star wide receivers and developed three- and four-stars. These decommitments stem from recruitments where early decisions were admittedly made. There’s still a lot of elite wide receivers on the board — both committed to schools and others still undecided — and when Riley makes the call I’m confident they’ll answer. That offense is prolific and attracts offensive players, particularly skill players, like glue. Let’s see what the Sooners do to rectify the losses of Burden and Hudson down the road.

2. Georgia is now the team to beat for five-star WR Luther Burden.

Luther Burden (Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FICTION. I’m going to say Missouri has the edge in Burden’s recruitment right now but it’s a lot closer than people think. After trading some messages with people close to Burden’s recruitment, it’s clear that Georgia is a big-time draw for numerous on-field reasons but also because of Athens’ vicinity to Atlanta. If NIL is a part of this decision-making process, Missouri would make sense with St. Louis being so close. But so would Atlanta and everything there. I will say Missouri holds some advantages for sure but Georgia should definitely not be counted out. Gilmer’s take: FICTION. Missouri is the team to beat. While Georgia certainly is and will be in good position for Burden going forward, it has some work to do in order to overtake Missouri. The Tigers are within close proximity to East St. Louis. Also, Eli Drinkwitz’s system would be a terrific fit for Burden. Burden said in his decommitment tweet that this was a business move. Missouri alumni in the St. Louis area are sure to be leveraged to provide ample NIL opportunities. However, a strong start to the season for Georgia through the air against Clemson and the gap closes quickly.

3. Auburn is looking very good for both four-star WRs Omari Kelly and Darrius Clemons.

Omari Kelly (Rivals.com)