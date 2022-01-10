Fact or Fiction: Georgia will beat Alabama, win national title

In today’s Fact or Fiction National Columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.



1. Georgia will beat Alabama tonight and win the CFB Playoff.

Bryce Young (9), Jordan Davis (99) (USA Today Sports Images)

Farrell's Take: FICTION. I’m still not betting against Nick Saban. Georgia may have the better overall team and the Bulldogs are dealing with fewer injuries, but Alabama still has Saban and Saban doesn’t lose these games often. Watch for Bryce Young to play out of his mind and for Stetson Bennett to make a couple of key mistakes. Alabama wins on Monday night.

*****

2. Gene Chizik can fix the North Carolina defense.

Gene Chizik (USA Today Sports Images)

Farrell's Take: FACT. It’s a good hire. Gene Chizik was successful with the North Carolina defense a few years back and this program needs a shot in the arm on that side of the ball so his return to Chapel Hill will help. The question is, how quickly? Mack Brown won’t be the head coach forever and the window for an ACC title is probably about four years for the Tar Heels before someone else takes over. This was a team that didn’t look close to breaking through this season. Improvement will come but a division title might not.

*****

3. North Dakota State needs to be FBS.

North Dakota State players celebrate winning the FCS title. (USA Today Sports Images)