Fact or Fiction: Iowa is a dark horse CFB Playoff contender

Greg Smith • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith is joined by national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson, Tyler James of InsideNDSports.com and Eliot Clough of HawkeyeBeacon.com to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

MORE FACT OR FICTION: Florida State's loss will impact its recruiting ceiling

*****

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker

*****

1.  Nebraska is still in the mix for four-star WR Michael Terry.

Michael Terry
Michael Terry (Sam Spiegelman)

Levenson: FACT. While it is logical to deem Texas as the leader for Michael Terry at this time, it would be ill-advised to count out Nebraska. The Huskers have piqued legitimate interest in the eyes of Terry and his family, who have all had nothing but glowing reviews on Matt Rhule and the whole program. Terry has said he will likely get to Lincoln for a visit in the very near future, Sept. 7 being the target date. That visit alone would confirm Terry's interest in the Huskers at this juncture as the visit would be on his own dime.

The Longhorns may have quite a lead for him right now, but I would look at Nebraska as a runner-up at this time.

Smith: FACT. At this point in the recruitment it does feel like Texas has the lead. However, a lead is not a commitment. Until Terry makes his verbal pledge (or signs), Nebraska is still in this race. The Huskers offer Terry a lot as a developing program under coach Matt Rhule. Getting him back on campus for the game against Colorado could shake things up and make Nebraska even more of a factor. If Texas does lead right now, it better continue pushing through his commitment and signing day.

*****

2. Iowa is a dark horse contender for the CFB Playoff.

Kirk Ferentz
Kirk Ferentz (© Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Clough: FACT. A 10-4 season in 2023 with Deacon Hill taking meaningful snaps under center for 10 games was nothing short of a miracle – and had a certain officiating crew not messed with one of the greatest plays in Iowa history that record would be 11-3. With eight of 11 starters returning on defense, the Hawkeyes will once again be among the nation's best on that side of the ball. Offensively, if Iowa shows a pulse under Tim Lester, the Hawkeyes have a real shot to be among the best teams in the Big Ten.

Throw how their schedule came together – No. 2 Ohio State being their only ranked opponent in the preseason AP Top 25 – and things may just fall right for Iowa to reach the College Football Playoff. Chances are they'll need to go 11-1 to get there, but that's not completely out of the question for Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes.

Smith: FACT. It feels like this is part of the reason Iowa is predicted to have a good season yearly but look at the team’s schedule. The only game the Hawkeyes will for sure not be favored in is the matchup with Ohio State. Otherwise the schedule sets up beautifully for the Hawkeyes to do what they do under coach Kirk Ferentz. They’ll play good defense and just good enough offense to win a lot of games. With the expanded 12-team playoff that could be enough to make it.

*****

3. We should be talking more about the Irish as national championship contenders.

Riley Leonard
Riley Leonard (© MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK)

James: FICTION. Notre Dame belongs in the conversation as a playoff contender with realistic expectations of making the 12-team field. But being legitimate contenders for a national championship feels like a bit of a stretch at the beginning of the season. Notre Dame has too many question marks on the offensive line at this point to call it a title contender. The Irish are about to trot out an offensive line with six combined career starts in the opener at Texas A&M. That group could make or break the season for Notre Dame. The Irish should have one of the best defenses in the country, but they need to prove what they're capable of on offense before joining the title conversation.

Smith: FICTION. It’s not out of the question that this year’s Notre Dame squad makes a run. But it may be a stretch to label it as a national championship contender right now. The defense should be lights out. It’ll keep the Irish in and win some games. They’ll need it early on as they break in a new offensive line and figure out exactly what they have in quarterback Riley Leonard. That new offensive line will need to keep Leonard healthy for this team to make a deep run. Getting to the playoff should be the goal this season. Anything beyond that is gravy for coach Marcus Freeman.

