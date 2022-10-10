Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney and national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove along with Jed May of UGASports.com and Russell Johnson from TideIllustrated.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION. MORE GORNEY: Recruiting rumor mill | Thoughts on 2023 defensive ends

***** CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals100 TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board *****

1. Four-star OL Charles Jagusah should be ranked among the top five offensive tackles in the 2023 class.

Gorney’s take: FACT. After the top three offensive tackles in Kadyn Proctor, Samson Okunlola and Francis Mauigoa, I think the position rankings are wide open. Jagusah does not play really good competition and so maybe he’s a little bored out there but he does have tons of potential so if he shows up to an all-star game and really dominates, he will certainly be in a position to move up quickly. Cosgrove’s take: FICTION. Jagusah is a special talent with incredible physical and athletic gifts. He may even have the highest upside of all 2023 offensive tackles. As things stand today however, I would place him slightly outside of the top five. While his upside is apparent and I saw flashes of greatness on Friday night, Jagusah is still a little raw and I need to see him dominate the lesser competition he plays against before I would feel confident placing him in the top five.

*****

2. Alabama is still the team to beat for five-star DE Keon Keeley.

Gorney’s take: FACT. Ohio State has made this recruitment incredibly interesting and Keeley is serious about the Buckeyes, taking two visits there this season. But I still think Alabama is the team to beat for him and this past weekend’s trip to Tuscaloosa moved the Crimson Tide further out in front. When the five-star backed off his pledge to Notre Dame, there was some chatter that he would quickly commit to Alabama. That didn’t happen and Keeley took his time with the Buckeyes jumping in, but I still think the Crimson Tide will win here. Johnson’s take: FACT. There had been a lot of smoke around Ohio State with Keeley and given that he has visited twice since decommitting, that smoke was warranted. That smoke ended up being just that - smoke - and Keeley took his highly anticipated visit to Alabama over the weekend. Alabama’s position in Keeley’s recruitment may have shifted over the last several weeks but it would seem that would simply be its lead shrinking and growing rather than the Buckeyes ever taking the top spot. While details on his official visit have been scarce thus far it would seem that things have leveled out a bit. The staff in Tuscaloosa has to be feeling like the most likely landing spot for the five-star defensive end, just as they did when he first reopened his recruitment.

*****

3. UCLA RB commit Roderick Robinson will end up somewhere in the SEC.