EdgyTim - Farrell Freshman 15: Nos. 7-9

The skinny: Jordan Addison had already taken two unofficial visits to Pittsburgh before taking an official one during the spring. At the conclusion of his visit, he committed to the Panthers. The early hype on Addison was plentiful and loud. He responded by reeling in a team-leading 60 receptions for 666 yards and four touchdowns, while also adding nine carries and being used as a punt and kickoff returner. Farrell's take: As a high three-star from Maryland, we liked Addison as a mid-level Power Five starter, but we didn't see this immediate impact coming. He's been the best offensive player for Pitt from day one and has an amazing career ahead of him.

The skinny: Peter Skoronski committed to Northwestern over offers from Notre Dame, Michigan, Stanford and Penn State during the spring following his junior season. One of the highest-rated recruits in the Rivals era for Northwestern, Skoronski lived up to the expectations by dominating on the offensive line and earning second-team All-Big Ten honors. Farrell's take: A Rivals250 commitment for Northwestern is rare and Skoronski had upside, but we didn't see an immediate impact like this. It's hard for offensive linemen to play as true freshmen, much less dominate.

