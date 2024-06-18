Collinsville (Ill.) senior fullback recruit Devin Habermehl (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) decided to announce his college decision on Monday and gave Northern Illinois University his verbal commitment. Habermehl, who played defensive end for Collinsville High School discusses his college decision and new position in this latest recruiting update.

"NIU has always just felt like home to me," Habermehl said. I've made a few different visits to NIU now and it's just a great program and a great school and I was ready to make my decision so I committed."

Habermehl pointed towards some key factors which led to his commitment to Northern Illinois University.

"I really like head coach Thomas Hammock at NIU along with the rest of the staff. NIU has been very honest and very up front about everything. I've also been talking a ton with my position coach in Cory White and I just feel like I was meant to play for NIU and play for Coach White. Overall I just found a great fit for me in NIU."

Habelmehl also will embrace playing a new position for the NIU Huskies.

"NIU is actually recruiting me as a fullback in it's offense. I've always have wanted to play fullback and I'm really excited about it. At first I was a bit surprised and it seemed a bit strange but NIU has a real plan for me at fullback. I've played some H Back and some tight end in the past so I'm pretty comfortable with the position."

So what are the NIU Huskies getting in Devin Habermehl?.

"NIU is getting someone who will work harder than anyone else and I'm always trying to be the hardest working player in every room. NIU is a blue collar, hard working program and I feel I'll fit in great. I also love how NIU embraces hard work and The Hard Way mentality."

Devin Habermehl is verbally committed to Northern Illinois University.

