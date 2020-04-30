Film Room: Michigan QB Commit J.J. McCarthy 'Can Make Every Throw'
The arrival of 2021 Michigan quarterback commit J.J. McCarthy to Ann Arbor is highly anticipated. Before then, he has one more season to play at La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy.
We spoke with Rivals.com Midwest Recruiting Analyst Josh Helmholdt to help us break down some of McCarthy's film.
Strengths
McCarthy has the "whole package," Helmholdt says. His strong arm and pinpoint accuracy are his biggest strengths as a quarterback.
"J.J. has a huge arm," Helmholdt said. "I mean, his arm strength is among the best I’ve covered in the midwest in a long time. Which may be surprising, because he’s not a big frame guy. He’s not [former U-M quarterback] Ryan Mallett, but he’s in that next tier below Ryan Mallett, and he has that next tier ability to hit every single point on the field.
"He can make every throw on the field and put it on his receivers numbers. He can throw the deep fade to the 15-yard out, opposite hash. I mean, his arm strength is really exceptional, and he trusts his arm a lot.
