2019 Final EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Lincoln Way East 14-0 (1) The Griffins pull out the 12-0 win over Warren Township for the school's third IHSA state football title. Next: Season Completed

2. Mount Carmel 14-0 (2) The Caravan lock down the Nazareth Academy offense to secure the school's 13th IHSA State Football title. Next: Season Completed

3. Nazareth Academy 13-1 (3) The Road Runners come up short against Mount Carmel but look forward to having another state title contending team in 2020. Next: Season Completed

4. Warren Township 13-1 (4) The Blue Devils gave it everything they had in a 12-0 state title game loss to Lincoln Way East. Next: Season Completed

5. Brother Rice 8-5 (5) Next: Season Completed

6. Marist 8-5 (6) Next: Season Completed

7. Willowbrook 11-2 (7) Next: Season Completed

8. Rolling Meadows 12-1 (8) Next: Season Completed

9. Prairie Ridge 12-2 (9) The Wolves hung tough for a while but fall short to East St. Louis in the 6A state title game. Next: Season Completed

10. Homewood-Flossmoor 10-2 (10) Next: Season Completed

11. Loyola 8-4 (11) Next: Season Completed

12. St. Rita 10-4 (12) The Mustangs struggled to get the running game going in it's loss to Rochester in the Class 5A state title game. Next: Season Completed

13. Minooka 11-1 (13) Next: Season Completed

14. Bolingbrook 8-4 (14) Next: Season Completed

15. Glenbard West 10-1 (15) Next: Season Completed

16. Neuqua Valley 9-2 (16) Next: Season Completed

17. Batavia 9-3 (17) Next: Season Completed

18. Hillcrest 10-2 (18) Next: Season Completed

19. Huntley 9-2 (19) Next: Season Completed

20. Maine South 7-3 (20) Next: Season Completed

21. Phillips 9-2 (21) Next: Season Completed

22. Wheaton South 8-4 (22) Next: Season Completed

23. Fremd 8-3 (24) Next: Season Completed

24. Notre Dame 8-3 (25) Next: Season Completed

25. Richmond Burton 14-0 (NR) Next: Season Completed A historic run for the Rockets leads to a Class 4A state title in 2019. Hurray for Mike Noll.

26. Providence Catholic 8-4 (26) Next: Season Completed

27. Deerfield 10-3 (23) Next: Season Completed

28. Coal City 12-1 (27) Next: Season Completed

29. Sycamore 10-2 (28) Next: Season Completed

30. St. Francis 10-2 (29) Next: Season Completed

Out: Lake Forest

Others: Richards/Montini Catholic/Crete-Monee/Hinsdale Central/Oswego/Simeon/St. Laurence/Joliet Catholic/Cary Grove/Immaculate Conception/Bishop McNamara