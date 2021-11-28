 EdgyTim - Final 2021 Chicagoland Top 30 poll
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-28 10:30:08 -0600') }} football Edit

Final 2021 Chicagoland Top 30 poll

Calling All 2022 uncommitted players. My Senior Showcase is coming December 8th!
Calling All 2022 uncommitted players. My Senior Showcase is coming December 8th!
Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

2021 Fall Season:The Final 2021 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

(this is the free version of the 2021 Fall Season EDGYTIM Weekly Chicagoland Top 30 poll released late Saturday night/early Sunday morning on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

1. Lockport 13-1 (1) The Porters roll to an impressive Class 8A state final 24-6 win over Maine South and hold onto the #1 rankings in the final Fall 2021 Top 30 poll. Next: Season Completed

2. Cary Grove 14-0 (6) The Trojans upset East St. Louis 37-36 in a thrilling Class 6A state title game victory. FB Nick Hissong played huge on the biggest stage. Next: Season Completed

3. Joliet Catholic 14-0 (2) The Hilltoppers post an undefeated 124-0 season and capture the programs 15th overall IHSA State Football title. Next: Season Completed

4. Wheaton North 13-1 (5) The Falcons take care of business and St. Rita 35-6 in the Class 7A state title game. Next: Season Completed

5. Maine South 12-2 (3) The Hawks fall to the state's top ranked team Lockport 24-6 in the 8A state title game. Next: Season Completed

6. St. Rita 11-3 (4) The Mustangs started strong early on but just came up short in the red zone too often in it's 35-6 loss to Wheaton North. Next: Season Completed

7. Loyola Academy 12-1 (1)

8. Brother Rice 10-3 (3)

9. Marist 9-4 (9)

10. Lincoln Way East 9-3 (10)

11. Fenwick 12-2 (11) The Friars win it's first ever IHSA State Football championship in beating Kankakee 34-15 in the Class 5A state championship. Next: Season Completed

12. Neuqua Valley 10-2 (12)

13. Glenbard North 8-4 (13)

14. Mount Carmel 8-4 (14)

15. Batavia 10-1 (15)

16. Kankakee 13-1 (16) The Kays started off slow and could never quite recover in it's 35-15 loss to Fenwick. Next: Season Completed

17. Warren Township 9-2 (17)

18. Crete-Monee 9-4 (18)

19. Lake Forest 10-3 (19)

20. Prospect 10-3 (20)

21. Lemont 11-1 (21)

22. Glenbrook South 9-3 (22)

23. Nazareth Academy 7-5 (23)

24. Hinsdale Central 9-2 (24)

25. St. Ignatius 9-2 (25)

26. Glenbard West 8-3 (26)

27. Richmond Burton 12-1 (27)

28. Prairie Ridge 9-3 (28)

29. Willowbrook 8-4 (29)

30. Jacobs 8-4 (30)

Out: None

Next In (in no order): Wilmington/Niles Notre Dame

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}