Final 2021 Chicagoland Top 30 poll

2021 Fall Season:The Final 2021 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Lockport 13-1 (1) The Porters roll to an impressive Class 8A state final 24-6 win over Maine South and hold onto the #1 rankings in the final Fall 2021 Top 30 poll. Next: Season Completed

2. Cary Grove 14-0 (6) The Trojans upset East St. Louis 37-36 in a thrilling Class 6A state title game victory. FB Nick Hissong played huge on the biggest stage. Next: Season Completed

3. Joliet Catholic 14-0 (2) The Hilltoppers post an undefeated 124-0 season and capture the programs 15th overall IHSA State Football title. Next: Season Completed

4. Wheaton North 13-1 (5) The Falcons take care of business and St. Rita 35-6 in the Class 7A state title game. Next: Season Completed

5. Maine South 12-2 (3) The Hawks fall to the state's top ranked team Lockport 24-6 in the 8A state title game. Next: Season Completed

6. St. Rita 11-3 (4) The Mustangs started strong early on but just came up short in the red zone too often in it's 35-6 loss to Wheaton North. Next: Season Completed

7. Loyola Academy 12-1 (1)

8. Brother Rice 10-3 (3)

9. Marist 9-4 (9)

10. Lincoln Way East 9-3 (10)

11. Fenwick 12-2 (11) The Friars win it's first ever IHSA State Football championship in beating Kankakee 34-15 in the Class 5A state championship. Next: Season Completed

12. Neuqua Valley 10-2 (12)

13. Glenbard North 8-4 (13)

14. Mount Carmel 8-4 (14)

15. Batavia 10-1 (15)

16. Kankakee 13-1 (16) The Kays started off slow and could never quite recover in it's 35-15 loss to Fenwick. Next: Season Completed

17. Warren Township 9-2 (17)

18. Crete-Monee 9-4 (18)

19. Lake Forest 10-3 (19)

20. Prospect 10-3 (20)

21. Lemont 11-1 (21)

22. Glenbrook South 9-3 (22)

23. Nazareth Academy 7-5 (23)

24. Hinsdale Central 9-2 (24)

25. St. Ignatius 9-2 (25)

26. Glenbard West 8-3 (26)

27. Richmond Burton 12-1 (27)

28. Prairie Ridge 9-3 (28)

29. Willowbrook 8-4 (29)

30. Jacobs 8-4 (30)

Out: None

Next In (in no order): Wilmington/Niles Notre Dame