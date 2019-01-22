Rolling Meadows (Ill.) junior defensive linemen recruit Nate Pedraza (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) was able to add his first scholarship offer on Modnay when Ball State extended him an offer. Pedraza checks in and recaps his thoughts on adding his first offer and more here.

"Ball State offered me my first scholarship today (Monday)," Pedraza said. "I was really surprised that they offered me I didn't know what to say. I told the coach from Ball State exactly that...I truly was surprised and was shocked and didn't know what to say. It was a great feeling."

Pedraza filled us in on adding his first offer from the Ball State Cardinals.

"I was suppose to visit Ball State over the weekend for a junior day event but they ended up cancelling it because of the bad weather. I know that we had one of our quarterbacks from Rolling Meadows who played at Ball State (Jack Milas) and had a nice career there. Outside of that I still need to learn more about them. I'll definitely go back and visit Ball State soon for another junior day visit."



Pedraza was also offered by Ball State as a defensive end/outside linebacker.

"Ball State said that they like me as more of a rush end/outside linebacker. It's a bit of a surprise but they feel that I can play that spot for them and that I'd be a good fit. I know I can handle all of the responsibilities and I really would just need to work on my pass coverage skills. I've played some linebacker in 7on7 and that's been about it."

Pedraza also filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"Besides Ball State I've also been in contact with the coaches from Western Michigan, Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana State, South Dakota State, North Dakota and also NIU. I definitely want to get out to visit more schools soon. I'm looking to visit schools like South Dakota State, Western Michigan plus Ball State and NIU sometime soon."

Nate Pedraza has a scholarship offer from Ball State.