Moline (Ill.) junior running back recruit Harrison Bey-Buie (5-foot-10, 190 pounds) made a Saturday visit to Eastern Illinois University on Saturday and came away with his first scholarship offer from the EIU Panthers. Bey-Buie recaps his visit snd first offer from EIU and much more here.

"It was my first visit to EIU on Saturday and it feels great to come away with my first offer," Bey-Buie said. "The EIU coaches at the very end of the visit called me into the office and that's when they offered me a scholarship."

Bey-Buie recapped his thoughts and impressions from the in-state EIU Panthers.

"Saturday was my first visit to EIU and I really liked it. The coaches at EIU really made me feel welcomed and I felt at home on my visit. I had a feeling on Saturday the EIU really liked me because they coaches kept saying that I could end up making a big impression on the coaches. The coaches all felt I would be a great fit for them and at the end of the day that's when I was brought into Coach (Adam) Cushing's office and he offered me a scholarship. EIU offered me as a running back and it's my first offer and I'll always remember getting my first offer for sure. I had a great visit and I know that my family and friends are also really excited about me getting my first offer from EIU."

Bey-Buie is also excited for the start of the spring evaluation period and is hoping to see several college coaches in school starting this week.

"We haven't seen any college coaches in school just yet but I'm being told that the coaches will start coming into school this week. I've been told that the coaches from Northern Iowa, North Dakota State, Army, Iowa, Iowa State, Delaware, Illinois, Colorado along with South Dakota and Vanderbilt have all set visits. North Dakota is set to be in school this Wednesday. Also Louisville just reached out and invited me to a camp this summer."

Bey-Buie is also looking ahead towards a busy summer.

"I'm starting to line up my camp schedule for this spring and summer. I'm planning to go to the Rivals Camp along with going to The Opening. I'm also looking at camping this summer with Iowa State, Iowa and also North Dakota State this summer."

Harrison Bey-Buie has a scholarship offer from Eastern Illinois University.