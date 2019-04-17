Oak Park-River Forest (Ill.) junior running back prospect Nazareth Bryant (5-foot-8, 185 pounds) was able to add his first two scholarship offers recently. Bryant takes a few moments and recaps his latest recruiting news along with his thoughts on adding his first two offers here.

"I was able to pick up offers earlier this week from both Georgetown and Columbia," Bryant said. "It was also crazy that both offers came within 15-20 minutes of each other."

Bryant filled us in on his impressions from adding his first two offers.

"I had been staying in contact quite a bit with the coaches from Georgetown and they texted me and wanted me to give them a call. I had a good talk about Georgetown and what they have to offer along with the overall great academics that they offer and that's when they offered me a scholarship. Georgetown has definitely been showing the most interest in me compared to any other school so it was cool to get my first offer from them. About 15-20 minutes after they offered I also got a text from one of the Columbia coaches asking me to call him. Columbia also offered me and that was also pretty exciting. I know that Columbia plays in the Ivy League and that they also offer great academics. I will definitely research more on each school and I also had a nice talk with the Columbia coaches. Both Georgetown and Columbia coaches want me to come visit them sometime soon. I'm hoping to get out to see both schools in person this summer."

Bryant has also started to draw some new recruiting attention and interest this spring.

"I've started to hear from several new schools who I didn't hear from until recently. I've started talking with the coaches from Fordham, Holy Criss and also Drake. My coaches at school gave also been sating that we are expecting a lot of college coaches in school soon now that the spring evaluation period has started this week. One of the coaches from Bucknell has been in school already this week."

So has Bryant started thinking about this coming summer and his college camp plans?

"I've been focused on just getting ready for the summer camps along with staying on top of my grades. I'm looking at several schools to go camp with this summer. I'm looking at schools like Miami of Ohio, Kent State, Louisville along with Michigan State and some others as well."

