Five burning questions for Wisconsin heading into the month of June

1. Who will be commit No. 2 for Wisconsin in the 2022 class?

In-state offensive lineman Barrett Nelson will visit officially next month. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

At this time last year, Wisconsin had 11 commitments from prospects in the 2021 class. In 2022, the Badgers have just one from Myles Burkett, who made the call for UW in late January. No. 2 will almost certainly come in June, but who will it be? From inside the state, Barrett Nelson and Isaac Hamm are safe bets. Wisconsin almost certainly leads for both and, at this point, neither has an official visit scheduled to another school. "After my officials, there's a potential chance I could be making that decision very soon after those," Hamm told BadgerBlitz.com. "If that decision isn't made after those, it will be made during my senior football season." Nationally, the Badgers have to feel good about where they sit for four-star defensive tackles Curtis Neal and Keith Miles Jr., as well as cornerbacks Avyonne Jones and A'Koury Lyde. Receivers Tommy McIntosh and Vinny Anthony are also worth watching, though they'll visit Wisconsin towards the end of the month.

2. Will the Badgers offer a quarterback at camp?

Four-star quarterback Marco Sianez will camp at Wisconsin on June 7. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

3. Will Wisconsin add to its official visitor list?

Four-star linebacker Sebastian Cheeks is still a top target for the Badgers. (Rivals.com)

At this point, Wisconsin has 18 known officials visitors scheduled to visit Madison in June. And while that list makes up a good chunk of the top targets on UW's board, there are a handful of others who the Badgers are still working to get on campus. Atop the list is likely Sebastian Cheeks, who told BadgerBlitz.com he is looking to visit this summer. A four-star prospect from Illinois, Cheeks is Wisconsin's top remaining linebacker target in this class. Staying on the defensive side of the ball, Cristian Driver is still on UW's board at safety. The four-star prospect from Texas currently has just one official lined up to Penn State. On offense, UW is in the top group for four-star wide outs Dane Key and Omar Cooper Jr. Getting one or both on campus for an official visit would be a big win for the coaching staff. Matthew Golden, a three-star prospect from Texas, is also someone to watch at the position. At tight end, Wisconsin is still on Boston College commit Jeremiah Franklin, who has been in close contact with position coach Mickey Turner. It will be interesting to see if the three-star talent from Maryland makes his way to Madison in June.

4. Will Wisconsin land Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi?

Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi will visit Wisconsin on June 1. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The last piece to the puzzle in Chez Mellusi's transfer from Clemson appears to be a visit to Wisconsin on June 1. All signs point to a commitment happening during the trip to Madison, but is that a lock to happen? A former four-star tailback, Mellusi played in 21 games for the Tigers as a backup for Travis Etienne, who was drafted 25th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. In those two seasons, Mellusi tallied 427 yards rushing and six touchdowns on 71 carries and five catches for 38 yards and a score. He was expected to contend with Lyn-J Dixon and Kobe Pace for the starting running back slot but rushed for only 10 yards on five carries in Clemson’s spring game. A report this spring from Rivals.com’s Mike Farrell said Liberty, Louisville, Purdue, UCF, and Vanderbilt were also in pursuit but that the Wisconsin staff was the most aggressive. Mellusi picked Clemson over finalist Miami and Notre Dame coming out of Naples (Fla.) High School.

5. Will a non-quarterback earn a scholarship at camp?

In-state linebacker Zander Rockow will camp at Wisconsin on June 3.