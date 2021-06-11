Five offensive linemen are among the seven seven official visitors arriving in Evanston today. They will join a quarterback and a safety on this second official visit weekend at Northwestern.

The fact that there are four uncommitted offensive linemen on the guest list (the other is commit Deuce McGuire) will provide some intrigue this weekend. After OL Nick Herzog committed to the Wildcats on Thursday, there is reportedly just one offensive line scholarship left for the 2022 class. How will things shake out? Will someone grab the last spot this weekend?

Meanwhile, the Wildcats are still looking for a quarterback for this class and are getting one of their top choices on campus.

Here's a look at the uncommitted official visitors who will descend on Evanston today.