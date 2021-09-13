Five-star WR Luther Burden backs up lofty ranking
BELLFLOWER, Calif. - Luther Burden had three touchdowns, dominated the game when the ball came his way and backed up his top billing as the nation’s No. 1 receiver.But the East St. Louis, Ill., rec...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news