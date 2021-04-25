EdgyTim - Fleurima edges Petrucci in epic Northwestern commit battle

Imagine being in Northwestern 2022 tight end commit Chris Petrucci’s shoes.

Not only did his previously undefeated Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine South Hawks lose a heartbreaker on Friday night to Naperville Central, 31-30, on a blocked extra point. But the following morning he had to face Reggie Fleurima, a Central star and fellow Northwestern commit, at the Wildcats open spring practice.

Talk about a double-whammy. Lucky for Petrucci, Fleurima went easy on his probable future roommate in Evanston.

“It was a great game,” said Fleurima, whose Redhawks finished 6-0 with the win in the battle of unbeaten Illinois powerhouses. “I didn’t give him a hard time because I felt bad about it.”

He had reason to.

Naperville Central took its first lead of the game, 31-24, on a four-yard run by Jaden McGill with 3:30 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Hawks responded by driving 80 yards – 45 on them on a catch by Petrucci – and pulled to within one point after Mike Sajenko came down with Rowan Keefe’s pass in the end zone with just 1:16 left.

Playing for overtime, Maine South coach Dave Inserra went for the PAT and the tie. But Central’s line overwhelmed Maine South’s and linebacker Shane Roth blocked the kick. An onside kick attempt by the Hawks failed, handing the win to Central in a game that was worthy of a Class 8A championship game.

Both teams came into the contest 5-0 and were ranked in the Illinois AP Top 10. Central came in at No. 4, Maine South No. 6.

Fleurima said it was a huge win for the entire Central program.