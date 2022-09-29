We are only approaching the midway point of the 2022 high school football season, but that hasn't prevented a select group of talented freshman from garnering attention from a myriad of college coaches. Today we take a closer look at four class of 2026 prospects from the Midwest that you need to know.

Sadler is already a standout in all three phases of the game for a talented Detroit Cass Tech team known for producing high level talent on a yearly basis. The freshman ATH recruit has next level speed, is dynamic with the ball in his hands and a threat to score every time he touches the ball as a receiver or return man. Sadler is also a standout on the defensive side of the ball and has shown capable of holding his own against some of the region's top receivers. With early Power Five offers coming from Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, Pitt and Louisville - it looks as though Sadler could be be one of the next great players to come out of Cass Tech.

Williams wasted little time making his presence felt when he threw a 38-yard dime of a pass to 2024 receiver Kyan Berry-Johnson on his very first varsity play. The confidence Bolingbrook (Ill.) coach John Ivlow showed in the freshman by allowing him to unleash a deep ball with no prior high school experience proved to be warranted as Williams went on to throw for 407 yards and seven touchdowns in his debut. Williams should end up being one of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 class and he picked up his first of what will likely be many FBS offers from Kent State last night.

The 2026 receiver out of Ohio has the size, speed, body control and ball skills to be downright special at the high school level and beyond. Henry Jr. is the son of the late Chris Henry who starred at West Virginia and later for the Cincinnati Bengals, so it should come with little surprise that he is already a game changer in the making. We first saw Henry Jr. at the Under Armour Camp series event in Ohio this past spring, where despite being a freshman, he stood out physically amongst some of the nation's top skill players. West Virginia, Ohio State, Penn State and Miami are a few of the schools that have already offered.

