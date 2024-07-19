Four-Star Friday is back with six players who recently joined the elite ranks of four-star prospects. The national analyst team highlighted some recruits who were given a four-star rating just a little while back.

“It’s becoming clear that one of the hot spots to find elite defensive linemen is Illinois. Country Club Hills (Ill.) Hillcrest four-star defensive end McHale Blade is the next one up. The 2026 defender has the game to back up his outstanding name for a defensive lineman. “He’s quick off the ball and plays with good leverage as a pass rusher. The way he uses his hands is also advanced for his age. His frame is impressive and he’s got room to continue filling out. Blade also participates in track, showing off his explosiveness. He’s already collected 20-plus scholarship offers from around the country and more are on the way as he moves through his high school career.” - Greg Smith, national recruiting analyst

*****

“There’s a lot to like about what Kemajou brings to the field. The versatile, explosive defensive lineman can be a pass rushing specialist as a defensive end when needed but he has the frame and strength to play further inside the defensive line. Kemajou has a quickness and aggressiveness at the snap that many other defensive linemen don’t possess. "Even though he doesn’t play great competition throughout the fall, Kemajou does a really good job consistently pushing around opposing offensive linemen. "If he’s able to maintain his explosiveness and quickness as he adds mass at the next level, whatever team gets his commitment could be looking at a difference maker on the defensive line.” - Adam Friedman, rankings director and transfer portal analyst

*****

“As Mulitalo loaded up on offers this offseason, I was really excited to see him in person. He was excellent on film but that could sometimes be deceiving so getting him to the Rivals Camp Series in Southern California was big - and he definitely showed well. “The 2026 defensive end from Highland (Utah) Lone Peak has great burst off the edge, a relentless motor and a lot of power to overwhelm good offensive tackles as well. He can get to the edge but he's probably better with the inside move and there is definitely a relentlessness to his game. “Over time, it will be interesting to see if Mulitalo stays on the outside or has the versatility to go inside and outside but either way he should make a big impact on the defensive line. Oregon, Utah, Washington, Auburn, Michigan and some others are definitely making an impression among others.” - Adam Gorney, national recruiting director

*****

“The first thing that stands out with Orogbo, a recent Texas commit, is the length and measurables. He has a 6-foot-4 frame with 33 7/8-inch arms and near 10-inch hands, and it certainly shows up on tape. Orogbo also has a rapid get off and has shown the ability to easily get off blocks. He is a massive disruptor in the backfield, which was showcased in his junior season in which he racked up over 100 tackles and nine sacks. “He did not make many appearances at camps to get a real look this offseason, so his senior season will be a great evaluation time to see the progression he has made. Either way, Orogbo has some fine tuning to do in his game, primarily relying on natural ability right now. The athleticism provides a fantastic starting point to work with. Will surely see his ability blossom when he gets coached up and developed at the next level.” - Marshall Levenson, national recruiting analyst

*****

“Samuel was highly-regarded as a sophomore as a do-it-all athlete in the fall. It led to strong offers in the spring, including one from Syracuse that he would ultimately accept as an early pledge. More programs and evaluators got eyes on the physically-impressive prospect this year and his stock has continued to rise since. "After multiple in-person observations, Rivals not only pushed a fourth star on Samuel, but thrusted him into the Rivals250 as an athlete after seeing him work in the secondary. Competing against high-level wide receivers at events like OT7, Samuel was able to work at cornerback successfully against multiple blue-chippers, winning both at the line of scrimmage and at the catch point. "While he looks like he will grow into a safety in due time, the cornerback and athletic foundation Samuel continues to showcase makes him one of the most versatile secondary projections in the country for 2026.” - John Garcia Jr., national recruiting analyst

*****