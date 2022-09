I'Marion Stewart has steadily risen to become one of the most sought after wide receiver recruits in the entire 2024 class. The Bolingbrook, Ill. standout is a phenomenal talent, one of the most polished route runners in his class and can stretch the field for the home run or take the short catch the distance.

Tennessee is one of many schools competing for the Illinois product's pledge and Stewart is keeping a close eye on the Vols with plans to make a return trip to Knoxville in October. Following the Vols week one victory, Stewart checked in to share his thoughts on the Tennessee program along with his plans to make a return trip to Knoxville.