Four-star LB Jimmy Rolder enjoys unique in-home visit from Michigan
Following its Big Ten Championship last weekend, Michigan's football staff is making its rounds visiting dozens of recruits in-home and in-school.Wednesday night, the trio of head coach Jim Harbaug...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news