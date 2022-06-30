Four-star OL Charles Jagusah picks Notre Dame

Shortly before announcing his decision, Jagusah took some time to answer a few questions about being Notre Dame's newest commit.

Notre Dame continues their recruiting hot streak with the commitment of 2023 four-star offensive tackle Charles Jagusah . The Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman Catholic standout is Notre Dame's fourth offensive line pledge in the 2023 class and comes in as the highest rated of that impressive group. Jagusah made official visits to Missouri, Arkansas, Michigan and Notre Dame prior to announcing his commitment to the Irish moments ago.

How does it feel to be Notre Dame's newest commit?

"Im just excited to be done and I feel confident that no matter what I’m making a good choice."

Why did you choose Notre Dame and why now?

"Honestly it was the people, I feel like the whole coaching staff is super locked in and excited for what’s coming. Academics was also an important factor for me, so I really feel like I can get the best of both."

Were there any coaches or players that you connected with at Notre Dame during the recruiting process?

"I think coach (Harry) Hiestand was probably the biggest factor of why I choose Notre Dame. Since he started there he’s been super honest with me and I feel like he’s seen enough to develop players and treat people the right way."

What are your next plans as Notre Dame's newest commit?

"I’m really just trying to focus on my football season and winning another state title in wrestling. That and getting ready for the jump to college because it’s gonna be here quick."

What is your message to the Notre Dame fans?

"My message to the fans would probably be that I’m nowhere near my ceiling and I think I’ll really get to show what I can do in the future."