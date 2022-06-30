Four-star OL Charles Jagusah picks Notre Dame
Notre Dame continues their recruiting hot streak with the commitment of 2023 four-star offensive tackle Charles Jagusah. The Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman Catholic standout is Notre Dame's fourth offensive line pledge in the 2023 class and comes in as the highest rated of that impressive group. Jagusah made official visits to Missouri, Arkansas, Michigan and Notre Dame prior to announcing his commitment to the Irish moments ago.
Shortly before announcing his decision, Jagusah took some time to answer a few questions about being Notre Dame's newest commit.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
How does it feel to be Notre Dame's newest commit?
"Im just excited to be done and I feel confident that no matter what I’m making a good choice."
Why did you choose Notre Dame and why now?
"Honestly it was the people, I feel like the whole coaching staff is super locked in and excited for what’s coming. Academics was also an important factor for me, so I really feel like I can get the best of both."
Were there any coaches or players that you connected with at Notre Dame during the recruiting process?
"I think coach (Harry) Hiestand was probably the biggest factor of why I choose Notre Dame. Since he started there he’s been super honest with me and I feel like he’s seen enough to develop players and treat people the right way."
What are your next plans as Notre Dame's newest commit?
"I’m really just trying to focus on my football season and winning another state title in wrestling. That and getting ready for the jump to college because it’s gonna be here quick."
What is your message to the Notre Dame fans?
"My message to the fans would probably be that I’m nowhere near my ceiling and I think I’ll really get to show what I can do in the future."
RIVALS REACTION...
Jagusah is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2023 class due to his physical gifts and upside. He has the frame, bend and athleticism to develop into a dominant offensive lineman at the next level. Jagusah is a champion wrestler, has an old school work ethic and when everything comes together he has a chance to be a very special player.
This is another big recruiting win for the Irish and their momentum on the recruiting trail doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. While Jagusah took four official visits, his decision was thought to come down to Michigan and Notre Dame in the end. He is another impressive addition to a 2023 Irish recruiting class that was already ranked No. 3 in the nation prior to his commitment.