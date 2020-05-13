Four-star RB Justin Johnson sets first official visit
The current dead period for Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) recruiting is set to expire on May 31. If the NCAA does not extend that dead period, college football will move into a quiet period, whic...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news