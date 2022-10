Christian Bentancur is one of the Midwest's top 2024 recruits regardless of position, and with offers from nearly every powerhouse program in the country, his recruitment reflects the caliber of player that coaches believe he can be. Measuring in at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, the Illinois standout combines an elite frame with the type of skill and athleticism that college coaches covet at the tight end position.

Big time recruitment leads to big time game day visits and Bentancur's most recent trip was to SEC country for Alabama's home contest against Texas A&M. Following his weekend visit to Tuscaloosa, Bentancur sat down with Rivals to recap his time spent with the Tide.