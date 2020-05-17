Lagrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy class of 2022 wide receiver Tyler Morris had visits to Iowa and Missouri lined up in March, but those were cancelled just before the trips would occur.

While in-person recruiting has been shut down for the foreseeable future, Morris has been in contact with coaches from Iowa, Kansas State, Michigan, Missouri, Notre Dame and Northwestern. He's also doing all he can to stay in shape and improve his game.

“I’m working on in my basement and in the backyard,” Morris said. “There is a park across the street, so sometimes, I go with my little brother. We’ll do routes and cone drills.